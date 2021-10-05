$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $940.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.70. 6,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.45 and its 200-day moving average is $177.20. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $117.22 and a fifty-two week high of $197.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after purchasing an additional 234,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after buying an additional 163,503 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after buying an additional 156,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,933,000 after purchasing an additional 145,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

