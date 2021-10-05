$1.26 EPS Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.40. 7,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,681. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $88.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.09.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.7% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,099 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

