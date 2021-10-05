$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.69. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $9.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.00 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

Shares of VAC traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.71. The stock had a trading volume of 330,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is -480.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,180,000 after buying an additional 1,439,529 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $87,090,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,041,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after buying an additional 486,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after acquiring an additional 457,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

