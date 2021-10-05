$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.45. 473,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56. Silgan has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Silgan by 0.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Silgan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

