10,970 Shares in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in QuinStreet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in QuinStreet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in QuinStreet by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QuinStreet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,725,000 after purchasing an additional 168,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in QuinStreet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,081. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $938.53 million, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.88.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.