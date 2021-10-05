$110,000.00 in Sales Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to post sales of $110,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $120,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $2.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $1.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.98 million, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million.

ALT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of ALT opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $449.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 88,448 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

