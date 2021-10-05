11,945 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Premier by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,385,000 after purchasing an additional 341,247 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Premier by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Premier by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Premier by 1,677.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of PINC opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.