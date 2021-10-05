12,775 Shares in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 358.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 16.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPRO opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $249.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $644,591.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,050.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,280. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

