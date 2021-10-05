13,940 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

PAA opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 2.31.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

