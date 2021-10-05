14,891 Shares in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

WRAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wrap Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $146,240.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,240.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,819 shares in the company, valued at $461,719.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,951 shares of company stock valued at $231,321 in the last ninety days. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WRAP opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.49. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

