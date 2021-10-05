$15.74 Million in Sales Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will announce $15.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $7.30 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $9.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $26.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $88.29 million, with estimates ranging from $48.21 million to $127.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%.

CARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.23. 6,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,784. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.78 million, a P/E ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

