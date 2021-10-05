17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Head-To-Head Comparison

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

9.6% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Laureate Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Laureate Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 0.80 -$205.35 million ($17.12) -0.05 Laureate Education $1.02 billion 3.28 -$613.33 million $2.37 7.53

17 Education & Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Laureate Education. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laureate Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Laureate Education -57.00% -16.84% -7.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 17 Education & Technology Group and Laureate Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 2 1 0 0 1.33 Laureate Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

17 Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 404.62%. Laureate Education has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.23%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Laureate Education.

Summary

Laureate Education beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc. engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions. The Andean segment includes institutions in Chile and Peru. The Online & Partnerships segment consists of online institutions that offer profession-oriented degree programs through Walden University, University of Liverpool, and University of Roehampton. The company was founded by Douglas L. Becker in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.