173,436 Shares in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 173,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WISH. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ContextLogic by 1,739.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ContextLogic by 3,131.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 83,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $754,082.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,540 shares of company stock worth $9,274,850 over the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH).

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.