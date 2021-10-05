17,700 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,390,000 after buying an additional 97,478 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,547,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,852 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 101.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,011 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.