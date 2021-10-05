18,260 Shares in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 39.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 86,961 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 1,568.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 521.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 113,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

NYSE:SB opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $578.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. Research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

