1,832 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 28.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 107.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BlackLine by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 429,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,522,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total value of $1,174,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,918 shares of company stock valued at $24,987,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

Shares of BL stock opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.34 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.