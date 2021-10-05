18,600 Shares in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 107,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 243.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 33.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $129.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.24. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

