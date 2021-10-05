$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will announce $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,480,000 after purchasing an additional 516,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ally Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ally Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,225,000 after purchasing an additional 564,713 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

