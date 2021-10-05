$2.88 EPS Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to announce earnings of $2.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $3.28. Chubb reported earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $12.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $173.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.79. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $116.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

