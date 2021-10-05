$23.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will report $23.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.26 billion and the highest is $23.96 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $21.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $94.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.20 billion to $94.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $97.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.36 billion to $99.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,620,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,694. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $419.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

