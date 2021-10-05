$261.29 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will report $261.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.20 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $237.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

PBH stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.82. 321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,994. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

