$277.99 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to post $277.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.96 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $242.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,592. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,372,000 after buying an additional 29,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

