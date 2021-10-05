2,870 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,771,000 after acquiring an additional 129,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $695,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KALU stock opened at $109.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.93. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.68%.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $254,112. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

