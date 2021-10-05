$34.65 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to post $34.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.60 million. AxoGen reported sales of $33.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $136.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $136.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $157.30 million, with estimates ranging from $155.60 million to $159.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%.

Shares of AXGN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,953. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $641.24 million, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.73.

In other AxoGen news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

