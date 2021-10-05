37,198 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,981,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,769,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $174.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.76. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,204,760 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

