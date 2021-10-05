$374.20 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to post sales of $374.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $375.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.60 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $307.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

RCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 336,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $6,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 270,554 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 8,502.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,454 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 140,798 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 384,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.