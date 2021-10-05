3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $185.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3M from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.38.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $176.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.98 and its 200-day moving average is $196.11. The stock has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $40,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.