3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $182.00 at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $185.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3M from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.38.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $176.04 on Monday. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

