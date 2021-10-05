$4.70 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to report $4.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 million and the highest is $4.90 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.99 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $37.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 333.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PROF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the first quarter worth $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

