$4.70 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to report $4.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 million and the highest is $4.90 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.99 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $37.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 333.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PROF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the first quarter worth $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.