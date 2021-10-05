$4.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will report $4.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 billion and the lowest is $4.90 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $18.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.52 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.90 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $15.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $344.20. 7,897,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,780. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

