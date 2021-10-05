$48.40 Million in Sales Expected for European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to report $48.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $178.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $178.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $200.24 million, with estimates ranging from $199.40 million to $202.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for European Wax Center.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EWCZ shares. Truist started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

