$5.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will announce sales of $5.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.19 billion and the highest is $5.30 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $20.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $21.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $21.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Avnet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 47.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 67.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 44.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Avnet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

