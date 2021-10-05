52,245 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,045. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.89 and a 12-month high of $110.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

