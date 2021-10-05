54,812 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Purchased by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000. Black Knight accounts for about 1.1% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Black Knight by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after buying an additional 45,523 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Black Knight by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BKI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.81. 3,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,628. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

