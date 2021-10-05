64,743 Shares in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Maiden as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Maiden during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Maiden by 58.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maiden during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Maiden during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Maiden during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHLD opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Steven Harold Nigro acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

