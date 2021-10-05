6,501 Shares in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,158,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $372,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 24.0% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

