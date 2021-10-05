65,887 Shares in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,887 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Covanta by 191.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 93.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 545,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,481,000 after acquiring an additional 432,333 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Covanta in the first quarter worth $4,682,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 34.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,296,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after acquiring an additional 330,530 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

