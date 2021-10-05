67,291 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 447.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $652,766.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 564,251 shares of company stock worth $22,403,598. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

