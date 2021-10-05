$683.63 Million in Sales Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to report sales of $683.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $690.00 million and the lowest is $680.00 million. Roku posted sales of $451.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,758 shares of company stock worth $166,485,581. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Roku by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.01. 76,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,124. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 184.09 and a beta of 1.74. Roku has a 52 week low of $196.52 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

