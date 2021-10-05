80 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 51.0% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 30.6% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 83.0% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

GOOG opened at $2,675.30 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,801.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2,538.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 492,234 shares of company stock valued at $413,063,286. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

