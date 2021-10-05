908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Kevin J. Knopp Sells 20,000 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $673,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MASS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.81. 184,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60. The company has a market cap of $934.81 million and a PE ratio of -27.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. Analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 198.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 259,441 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in 908 Devices by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 309,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after buying an additional 216,039 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 171,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

MASS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

