908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Kevin J. Knopp Sells 20,000 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $673,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ MASS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.81. 184,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60. The company has a market cap of $934.81 million and a PE ratio of -27.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. Analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MASS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.
About 908 Devices
908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.
