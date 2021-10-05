A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Holdings Increased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,911 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 436,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 449.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRK traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.27. 231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,113. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $714.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.56.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Kendall Saville purchased 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $281,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

