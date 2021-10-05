Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,938 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT stock opened at $115.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.75. The firm has a market cap of $204.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

