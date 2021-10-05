Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Down 42.0% in September

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the August 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ACP traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 131.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 169,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,032,000.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

