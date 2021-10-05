Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Down 42.0% in September

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the August 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ACP traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $12.67.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
