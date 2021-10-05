Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ASCI opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 254 ($3.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 406.05 ($5.31). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 379.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 357.20. The stock has a market cap of £79.60 million and a P/E ratio of -22.56.

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

