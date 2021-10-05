Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ASCI opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 254 ($3.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 406.05 ($5.31). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 379.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 357.20. The stock has a market cap of £79.60 million and a P/E ratio of -22.56.
Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.