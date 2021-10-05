Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.
ACEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.66. 1,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,410.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,843 shares of company stock worth $1,404,243. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after buying an additional 679,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
