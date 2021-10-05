Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.66. 1,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,410.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,843 shares of company stock worth $1,404,243. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after buying an additional 679,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

