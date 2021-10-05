Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $180.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.86.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $174.68 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $189.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.68.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. The business had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 137.4% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 458,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at $32,815,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at $28,456,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7,675.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after acquiring an additional 195,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

