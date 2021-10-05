Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $209.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $212.00 to $209.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.21.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE AYI opened at $173.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average of $176.05. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $194.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.