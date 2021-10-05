Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Lowered to $209.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $212.00 to $209.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.21.

AYI stock opened at $173.97 on Monday. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

