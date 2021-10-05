Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $8.16 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adicet Bio (ACET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.